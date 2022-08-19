Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.20.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. 331,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

