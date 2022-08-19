FIBOS (FO) Price Up 3.6% This Week

FIBOS (FO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, FIBOS has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. FIBOS has a market cap of $1.61 million and $31,733.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

