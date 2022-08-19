Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 11,297 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

