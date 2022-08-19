Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 3,848 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $3,096,000. Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 7.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,107,000 after purchasing an additional 281,661 shares during the period. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $538,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

NKE opened at $116.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

