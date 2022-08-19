Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 6,960 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,942,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 656,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,166,000 after buying an additional 128,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33.

