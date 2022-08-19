Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

