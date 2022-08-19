Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $60.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.