Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.51 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.