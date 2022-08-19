Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after acquiring an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $114.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

