Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.28% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

