Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 326,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,825,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

