Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE PFE opened at $48.58 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $272.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

