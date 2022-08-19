Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

