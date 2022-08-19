Financial Avengers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.91.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

