Financial Avengers Inc. Buys 4,622 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

