Financial Avengers Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Avengers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.0% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,551,000 after purchasing an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $289.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

