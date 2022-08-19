Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Financial Avengers Inc. trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.64. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

