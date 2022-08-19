Financial Insights Inc. Purchases 4,050 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,987. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.