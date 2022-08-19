Financial Review: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) & Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.65 billion 2.16 $400.50 million $1.77 8.10 Tsakos Energy Navigation $546.12 million 0.50 -$151.40 million ($8.38) -1.79

Analyst Recommendations

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas and Tsakos Energy Navigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 1 3 2 0 2.17 Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atlas currently has a consensus price target of $15.09, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Atlas pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Tsakos Energy Navigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 32.11% 13.79% 4.71% Tsakos Energy Navigation -25.33% -3.72% -1.65%

Summary

Atlas beats Tsakos Energy Navigation on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It also provides electricity to oil and gas, mining, and other industries, as well as government backed and private utilities; and power solutions comprising plant design, fast-tracked installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation, and service and maintenance. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 132 vessels, 30 gas turbines, and 414 diesel generators. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

