First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.39 on Friday. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

