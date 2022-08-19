First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Shares Down 2.5%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.29 and last traded at $75.64. 227,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 581,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.61.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.