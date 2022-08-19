First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.44. 19,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51.

