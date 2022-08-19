First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Down 2.1%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.44 and last traded at $63.63. 100,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 391,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

