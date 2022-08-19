First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,348 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,979 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 433,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 391,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

