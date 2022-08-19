First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $26.14.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.