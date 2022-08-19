Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $27.57 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

