Font (FONT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $859.00

Font (FONT) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Font coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Font has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $82,947.51 and approximately $859.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00033095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00077569 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

FONT is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

