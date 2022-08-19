Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $31.98

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.98, but opened at $38.07. Foot Locker shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 334,792 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Foot Locker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,070,000 after buying an additional 235,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

