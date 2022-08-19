Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,176,000 after purchasing an additional 99,169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortive by 11.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 505,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fortive by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

