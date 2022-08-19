Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Fox Factory Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

