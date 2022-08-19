Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.13 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Fox Factory Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.72.
Insider Transactions at Fox Factory
In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
