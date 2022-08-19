FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.90.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. FOX has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after purchasing an additional 473,531 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

