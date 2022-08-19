Franklin Myers Sells 21,719 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FIX stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,040. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,417,000 after acquiring an additional 375,704 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

