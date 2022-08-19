Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson Sells 55,201 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 198,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

