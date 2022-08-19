Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.26 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

