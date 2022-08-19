Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,970,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,798.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 260,371 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,283,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,742,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

