Front Barnett Associates LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Cue Health in the first quarter worth $57,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 106,656 shares of company stock valued at $392,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLTH stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Cue Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $610.38 million and a P/E ratio of -13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLTH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

