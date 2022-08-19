Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 250 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

