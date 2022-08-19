Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 4,505 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

