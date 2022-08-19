Front Barnett Associates LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41.

