FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

FRP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $565.61 million, a P/E ratio of 498.29 and a beta of 0.53. FRP has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,465.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FRP

FRP Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in FRP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in FRP by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 26,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in FRP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in FRP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 954,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

