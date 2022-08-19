FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
FRP Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FRPH stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $565.61 million, a P/E ratio of 498.29 and a beta of 0.53. FRP has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19.
In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,465.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company's stock.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
