Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,557 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

