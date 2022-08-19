FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $369,000 Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $119,818,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,126,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,944,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after buying an additional 786,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.