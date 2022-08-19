FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 88.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 73,773 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 449,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,990,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4,816.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $291.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average of $273.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

