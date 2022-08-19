FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $977.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 206.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $779.72 and its 200 day moving average is $924.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

