FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 100 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $621.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $458.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.