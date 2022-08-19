FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,510 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 21.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,304,000 after buying an additional 434,828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth $296,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $690,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

