FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 500 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $64.55 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

