FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

