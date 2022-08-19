FY2022 Earnings Estimate for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By Desjardins

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

