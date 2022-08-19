FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CG. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$6.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

